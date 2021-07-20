ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 20-23

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of July 20-23.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)

The contractor will be preparing the site for Fire Season Level 4 Operational Shut Down. No expected delays to traffic are expected.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving

No work on this project is planned this week.

For more information, including detour maps, please visit the project website.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93).

No work scheduled the week of July 20. Work will resume July 26.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation and sidewalk work is scheduled. Flagging operation at times with minimal delays to traffic.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)

Contractor has completed the Hood River Bridges Project, this will likely by the last entry on the construction report.

For more information, please visit the project project website.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16).

The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. New curb and drainage pipes will also be installed along the shoulder of the highway. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane which will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. No delays expected.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75)

Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays. Homedale is closed at the intersection of South Klamath Falls Highway and Homedale. Use signed detour route.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

Contractor will perform corrective sign work under shoulder.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.

Construction crews will be working overnight (Sun - Thur nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes finishing scaffolding work and installation of a trolley platform. Crews will continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

Expect lane closures with flagging as contractor removes and installs stormwater inlets and pipes between milepost 66 and milepost 71.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

Contractor is performing streambed reconstruction and earthwork. Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.