Happiness, leadership and peace focus of upcoming Rotary-hosted conference in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon business leaders and others interested in community service and connecting with others with similar passions are invited to register for a free in-person conference, hosted by Rotary, with a full slate of local and national speakers on topics from happiness to leadership and global peace.

“Celebrate 2020-21 – The Year that Changed Rotary” is a conference and opportunity to be inspired and engage with service-minded individuals. The indoor-outdoor celebration is set for Aug. 26-28 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond. Registration is free and open now to Rotary members as well as the general public. Conference details and schedule are here.

Conference speakers include:

● Science of Happiness Psychologist Catherine Sanderson. Sanderson is practical, humorous and will suggest ways to pursue happiness that make your life more energetic and full of meaningful relationships.

● TEDx Bend Manager Moe Carrick. Carrick is a best-selling author, consultant and relentless optimist who helps leaders embrace their role so everyone reaches their full potential.

● Extreme Leadership Guru Steve Farber. Farber is the author of multiple books on leadership, including Love is just DAMN GOOD Business, and has been credited with redefining leadership in deeply personal terms.

● Peace Literacy Leader Paul Chappell. Chappell is a West Point graduate, Iraq War veteran, and former army captain who lectures and teaches the importance of being well-trained in peace as soldiers are in waging war.

Promising to be the most fun ever at a conference, according to organizers, the event will include an outdoor stage, lawn party, games and food trucks in addition to traditional conference activities like networking and speakers. Other events include a golf tournament, High Street Dance Band, TEDx shorts, open-air outdoor opening and finale activities, and opportunities for small breakout discussions.

“This is a time to celebrate how we have served our communities, and my hope is that all attendees will become inspired about the roadmap ahead,” said Cindi O’Neil, Rotary District 5110 Past Governor and Rotary Club of Bend Past President.

For more information at https://www.district5110.org/celebrate2020/.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. In Central Oregon, there are Rotary Clubs in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Madras and Prineville.