Trails, roads reopen in Phil’s Trail area west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some recreation trails and roads in the Phil’s Trail area west of Bend reopened Friday following a temporary closure due to logging activity in the area.

With the Deschutes National Forest implementing an Industrial Fire Precaution Level IV, all commercial timber operations are on hold, which allows these trails and roads to open.

The road and trail closures that are now open include:

· Forest Service Road (FSR) 4601-310 and 320 and 322

· Lower Whoops Trail

· Pine Drops Trail

· EXT Trail

· Storm King Trail – The northwest portion of the trail where it junctions with FSR 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail

· Phil’s Trail - The western-most portion; between the junction with EXT trail (near FSR 300) and its western terminus at the junction with Pine Drops, Upper and Lower Whoops, and Skyliners trails.

The timber operator will continue to haul logs on the roads until the end of July, but will no longer be falling trees. Log trucks will be hauling on the Forest Service Roads 4601-300, 4601-310 and 4601-322. The public should be aware of log trucks crossing the recreation trails in some locations.

The public should be aware to only use roads and trails that are open under Motor Vehicle Use Management for dispersed camping and other recreation use.

The public should be aware of all Public Use Restrictions on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and can be found here.