Redmond resident Alan Unger to chair COCC board

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College board of directors recently selected board member Alan Unger as its chairperson for the 2021-22 year, a post he will maintain through June of next year.

Representing the city of Redmond, or Zone 3, for the college’s district, Unger is a retired Central Oregon government official and a former contractor.

“I am honored by the support of the board to be their leader,” said Unger. “The pandemic has disrupted education and I look forward to reopening in a way that recognizes the past, present and the future as we move forward.”

A resident of Redmond since 1950, Unger was a Redmond city councilor before becoming mayor of the city for eight years, followed by two terms serving as a Deschutes County commissioner. He was appointed to the Oregon Workforce Investment board for seven years, where he represented many Oregon counties and statewide boards and committees, and also held the position of director for the League of Oregon Cities.

Unger currently serves on the executive board of the Oregon Community College Association, a group that represents all 17 of the state’s community colleges.

“From his leadership roles and elected offices, Alan brings to this position a keen understanding of both our local communities and the state as a whole,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, COCC’s president. “He is well attuned to the needs, strengths and challenges within Central Oregon, and we are extremely lucky to have his voice and guidance on the COCC board.”

The role of COCC’s board chair is to ensure the integrity of the board’s processes and sometimes represent the board to outside parties. Unger’s term of service as a COCC board member will continue through 2025.