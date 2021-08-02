Oregonians urged to sign up for SOLVE’s statewide Beach & Riverside Cleanup on Sept. 25

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Come together with thousands of Oregonians on Saturday, Sept. 25, for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Volunteer registration is now live and all Oregonians, from Astoria to Brookings, Pendleton to Sunriver, are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.

For nearly four decades, SOLVE has hosted the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. With the support of SOLVE, community leaders and partner organizations host restoration events, urban litter cleanup projects, and beach cleanups. Each volunteer project is aimed at caring for one of Oregon’s most precious resources, our water, from source to sea.

Increasingly, Oregonians are sounding the alarm to protect our freshwater. As more people become aware of the Western States drought crisis, more people want to step up and help where they can.

Removing invasive plant species, nurturing native plants, and collecting litter are all easy ways volunteers can create a huge positive impact on Oregon’s water quality.

Each piece of litter collected removes the possibility of it entering a nearby river, waterway, or storm drain, where it can eventually make its way to the sea and contribute to our global marine debris crisis. Invasive plant species crowd out native plants and typically have shallow roots, leading to increased erosion and poor water filtration.

“Just as SOLVE has done for decades, the Oregon Lottery values Oregon’s diverse communities and our natural environment,” says Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “By partnering with SOLVE for the Beach & Riverside Cleanup, we are able to give back to both. And as we like to say, ‘Together, we do good things.’”

Interested community members are encouraged to visit solveoregon.org to see a list of volunteer projects and sign up. All necessary tools and supplies will be provided. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a great way to bond with family members, coworkers, and neighbors, all while collectively giving back to some of Oregon’s most beautiful places. Join the action today at solveoregon.org.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.