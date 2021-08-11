Oregon marks National 811 Day, urges a call or click before grabbing that shovel

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- These days, there seems to be a holiday or observance for every day on the calendar, but how many of those special days revolve around preventing damage and injuries … or saving money and lives? And what better day than August 11 (8/11) to recognize National 811 Day?

Also known as National Safe Digging Day, National 811 Day exists to raise awareness about calling 811 before a digging or excavation project. The 811 call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for homeowners, contractors and professional excavators. After making a request, underground utilities are marked with color-coded paint within the project site. The service is free.

“Simply calling 811 or clicking Oregon811.com before digging is one of the easiest ways people can prevent damage or injuries,” said Josh Thomas, Executive Director of the Oregon Utility Notification Center. “Whether planting a tree, building a fence or deck, installing a sprinkler system or major construction projects – our free service ensures safety for projects of all sizes.”

Back in 1995, the Oregon Legislature created the Oregon Utility Notification Center as a state agency responsible for establishing a statewide one-call system to protect excavators, the public and buried utilities from damages or injuries caused by excavation activities.

The Oregon Utility Notification Center Board is holding their monthly meeting on National 811 Day to discuss ongoing projects and plans to enhance ongoing damage prevention and public safety efforts. The agency is also sponsoring a special promotion in partnership with the Hillsboro Hops baseball team during the games on August 11 and 15.

“The Oregon Utility Notification Center is joining others in Oregon and across the country in celebrating National 811 Day,” said Thomas. “There are a lot of home improvement and construction projects happening, and it’s worth celebrating that people can call 811 first, so they don’t have to call 911.”

For more information about the Oregon Utility Notification Center or the statewide “One-Call” system, go to Oregon811.com.