Oregon Dept. of Education, Google partner to offer free teacher training, certifications

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education announced Tuesday a new collaboration with Google to provide free professional training and certifications to Oregon public school teachers who successfully apply for the program.

The partnership will offer courses for Google for Education Level 1 Certiﬁcation, which equips teachers with skills and tools to manage coursework, inspire learning and boost collaboration to improve student outcomes further using Google’s digital tools.

“We’re excited to welcome back all Oregon students this fall, and digital learning is now an even larger part of our education system,” said ODE Digital Innovations Lead Carla Wade. “At no cost to teachers, this training can increase their effectiveness at using online tools in the classroom, improving learning outcomes and saving time.”

The Google for Education training program is intended for teachers across Oregon, especially those in smaller districts with fewer professional development and training opportunities. Google for Education Level 1 Certification seeks to help teachers utilize the latest classroom management platforms and show how those tools can be used to create even more meaningful learning experiences for students.

“I use all the different collaboration and communication components of Google Workspace for Education in my daily work with colleagues,” said Portland Public Schools Technology Integration Specialist Melissa Lim, who has attained Google for Education Level 1 Certification. “The training offers a great opportunity for professional development, and helps teachers integrate the technology in our classrooms.”

Level 1 Certification areas of study include:

Latest features of Google Classroom and all applicable tools from Google Workspace

Workflow efficiency and the creation of paperless classrooms

Growing data and feedback collection from students and colleagues

Connecting and collaborating with educators around the globe

Building students’ digital literacy

“Teachers in Oregon and around the country have excelled in the face of incredible challenges this last year,” said Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs in Oregon Kate Franko. “We hope this training opportunity provides teachers with new tools that can make their work easier and even more impactful.”

Publicly employed K-12 teachers interested in participating can apply by Sept.15, 2021. Teachers will be asked to complete a brief assessment and ODE will select final candidates to participate in the program, which teachers can complete based on their own schedules.

More information and details on the application process can be found online.