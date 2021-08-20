Bend Chamber announces Leadership Bend Class of 2022

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2022, a non-profit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber. Leadership Bend is designed to identify, educate, engage and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership roles in our community.

Participants are chosen from a broad and diverse cross-section of candidates from around the region who must go through a significant application process. These acknowledged and aspiring leaders share a commitment to active participation in shaping the future of Central Oregon.

There now are over 525 Leadership Bend alumni, many of whom serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, volunteerism and more.

Leadership Bend Class of 2022

Michelle Abbey, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch

Sean Bearden, Hayden Homes

Eric Berlin, First Interstate Bank

Rebeckah Berry, Central Oregon Health Council

Emily Boynton, Mosaic Medical

Cody Cloyd, Ablis CBD

Chloe Crabtree, PrideStaff

Heather Dion, CASA of Central Oregon

Breck Flanagan-Caldwell, Swalley Irrigation District

Jen Gordon, Bend Chamber

Matthew Guthrie, BBT Architects

Jessica Higgins, Invera Wealth Advisors of Raymond James

﻿Haley Jensen, Eleusis Athletics

Matt Kelly, Ten Over Studio

Cynthia Maree, St. Charles Health Care

Sarah Monkton, Karnopp Petersen LLP

Brittany Nichols, COCC Foundation

Juan Olmeda-Chavez, City of Bend

Mary Overman, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic

Ashley Pascale, US Bank

Scott Ross, Taylor Northwest, LLC

Jeff Sanders, Mid Oregon Credit Union

Ryan Schomburg, Rogue Real Estate

Eric Webber, Morrison Maierle

Meli Wellington, Arbor Mortgage Group

Jo Wells, City of Bend

The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.

For the 9 months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and together, make an impact through a class capstone project.

Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest, St. Charles Health System, Pacific Power and additional like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.

Leadership Bend is a 501(c)3 non-profit program of the Bend Chamber supported by local community resources. More information can be found at www.bendchamber.org/leadership-bend/