Bend Chamber announces Leadership Bend Class of 2022
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2022, a non-profit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber. Leadership Bend is designed to identify, educate, engage and connect willing and committed citizens to leadership roles in our community.
Participants are chosen from a broad and diverse cross-section of candidates from around the region who must go through a significant application process. These acknowledged and aspiring leaders share a commitment to active participation in shaping the future of Central Oregon.
There now are over 525 Leadership Bend alumni, many of whom serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, volunteerism and more.
Leadership Bend Class of 2022
Michelle Abbey, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch
Sean Bearden, Hayden Homes
Eric Berlin, First Interstate Bank
Rebeckah Berry, Central Oregon Health Council
Emily Boynton, Mosaic Medical
Cody Cloyd, Ablis CBD
Chloe Crabtree, PrideStaff
Heather Dion, CASA of Central Oregon
Breck Flanagan-Caldwell, Swalley Irrigation District
Jen Gordon, Bend Chamber
Matthew Guthrie, BBT Architects
Jessica Higgins, Invera Wealth Advisors of Raymond James
Haley Jensen, Eleusis Athletics
Matt Kelly, Ten Over Studio
Cynthia Maree, St. Charles Health Care
Sarah Monkton, Karnopp Petersen LLP
Brittany Nichols, COCC Foundation
Juan Olmeda-Chavez, City of Bend
Mary Overman, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic
Ashley Pascale, US Bank
Scott Ross, Taylor Northwest, LLC
Jeff Sanders, Mid Oregon Credit Union
Ryan Schomburg, Rogue Real Estate
Eric Webber, Morrison Maierle
Meli Wellington, Arbor Mortgage Group
Jo Wells, City of Bend
The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.
For the 9 months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and together, make an impact through a class capstone project.
Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest, St. Charles Health System, Pacific Power and additional like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.
Leadership Bend is a 501(c)3 non-profit program of the Bend Chamber supported by local community resources. More information can be found at www.bendchamber.org/leadership-bend/
