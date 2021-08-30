KIDS Center: Speak up, save a child as C. Oregon youth return to in-person classes

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the safety and well-being of children and youth of Central Oregon in many ways. Not attending school in-person for many months means that school-aged children have not been under the direct, in-person supervision of their teachers, all of whom are mandatory reporters of child abuse.

Mandatory reporters are legally bound to report any suspected issues of abuse to the state DHS child abuse hotline. School personnel are responsible for over half of these reports to proper authorities. As the school year begins, KIDS Center is raising a call to arms to area educators and the greater Central Oregon community to speak up and save a child.

When making a mandatory report, teachers contribute immensely by connecting children and youth to the services they need when any type of abuse is suspected.

Educators aren’t the only group who can report suspected abuse. If you see something, “speak up and save a child” is an ethos that KIDS Center encourages the entire Central Oregon community to adopt.

Many children and families in Central Oregon have been impacted by child abuse. Child abuse includes sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, neglect, witnessing violence, and drug endangerment.

Some “red flags” to consider include, but are not limited to, sudden changes in a child’s behavior or school performance, a child appearing frightened by a caregiver, or if a caregiver offers no explanation of a child’s injury. If you suspect abuse may be occurring, please report to your local law enforcement agency, call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233), or call KIDS Center,” said Dr. Guitar Hanna, KIDS Center’s Medical Director.

Children who have disclosed abuse – or children who come to KIDS Center when there is a strong concern that abuse has occurred – are provided a number of services including a head-to-toe medical evaluation, a child-friend forensic interview, family advocacy services that connect families with community resources, and child and family therapy services. All services are provided at zero cost to everyone who walks through the doors at KIDS Center.

“KIDS Center has worked diligently to prepare the organization for what we project will be a dramatic increase in reports of child abuse in the coming months. The onset of the school year also coincides with a recent and explosive population growth in our area, resulting in an unprecedented rise in cost of living and displacement of many families from their homes. Our school system is brimming with new students and, unfortunately, we do expect the highest number of cases of child abuse in Central Oregon that we have seen to date,” said Gil Levy, executive director of KIDS Center.

The success of the recent Cork & Barrel wine and food event series, an annual fundraiser on behalf of KIDS Center, held last month at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, has bolstered the agency’s ability to prepare for the onslaught of reports of child abuse in Central Oregon. However, as both the demand for and cost to provide KIDS Center services has grown, the percentage of the budget that is covered by the Cork & Barrel fundraising event series has fallen to 15%, whereas before, it covered 25% of the operating budget.

The community’s commitment to the goal of ending child abuse, along with their heartfelt generosity, allowed KIDS Center to exceed its goal of raising $500,000 in net revenue at Cork & Barrel 2021. KIDS Center has safeguarded its fiscal ability in 2021 to best serve the children and youth of Central Oregon whose lives are impacted by abuse. “Our fundraising success at Cork & Barrel highlights the importance of protecting children in Central Oregon. It is necessary for KIDS Center to grow as an organization to adequately meet the burgeoning needs of our community. Cork & Barrel funds a vital part of the health of Central Oregon, in addition to being our area’s most beloved wine and food event series,” said Levy.

The 2022 Cork & Barrel wine and food event fundraising series will take place July 14-16, 2022, with additional wine and food opportunities happening throughout the year leading up to the event series. Those interested in the Cork & Barrel wine and food event fundraising series are encouraged to visit CorkandBarrel.org to keep up-to-date on wine and food events, in addition to ways to give back to the community and help serve children, youth, and families whose lives have been impacted by abuse.

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately-funded non-profit dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family advocacy and therapeutic services. Information about KIDS Center can be found at: KidsCenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).