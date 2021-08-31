Sept. is National Preparedness Month: PGE, Pacific Power urge building an ‘outage kit’

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – To recognize September's National Preparedness Month, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are encouraging their customers to be prepared year-round for power outages.

While ongoing updates to the power grid and electrical equipment continue to enhance reliability, outages may still occur. PGE and Pacific Power are raising awareness about resources that are available to customers that can help make a power outage easier to manage.

Basic emergency supplies

Customers should prepare essentials, including:

A two-week supply of shelf-stable food and water for their household and pets, including livestock.

Necessary medications and a backup plan for medical devices that need electricity to operate.

An emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, solar phone chargers, first aid and essential phone numbers.

Plans for relocating with a friend, family member or shelter, especially for people with a medical condition that requires electricity, or those needing to work or learn from home during an outage.

Keeping informed

Customers should log onto their accounts and make sure their electricity provider has current contact information so they can reach customers if necessary. In the event of an outage:

PGE customers can report an outage and get updates by logging onto PGE’s mobile app or online account, or by calling 800-544-1795.

Pacific Power customers can text OUT to 722797, report an outage online or call 877-508-5088 to report an outage or check status, or use the Pacific Power mobile app.

Additional resources

PGE has posted more resources and information for residential and business customers on Portlandgeneral.com. An interactive map outlining potential public safety power shutoff areas is available on portlandgeneral.com/wildfireoutages.

Pacific Power has also posted resources and information including an outage preparation checklist for residential and business customers and an interactive map outlining potential public safety power shutoff areas on https://www.pacificpower.net/prepare.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/news.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than 783,000 customers in 243 communities across Oregon, Washington and California. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, serving nearly two million customers in six western states as the largest regulated utility owner of wind power in the West. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net.