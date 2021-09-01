Deschutes County commissioners distribute $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Commission has approved American Rescue Plan Act investments of more than $4.9 million to support two food bank expansion projects, a supportive housing project and counseling services for veterans.

NeighborImpact Food Bank Expansion Project

Commissioners allocated $2.4 million in support of NeighborImpact’s food bank expansion project. The commissioners’ ARPA investment will help support a 10,000-square-foot warehouse and classroom space. The project is estimated to cost $5 million.

The NeighborImpact Food Program has been operating out of its existing 2,200 square foot warehouse since 1991.

Last year, NeighborImpact and 55 partner agencies provided 5.75 million meals in Central Oregon.

“The warehouse expansion is a critical response to growth, compassion and emergency Infrastructure,” said Scott Cooper, NeighborImpact’s Executive Director. “Too often, human services are let out of long range planning decisions. The commissioners’ foresight is commendable. We are confident that the community will rise to the challenge of raising the remaining $1.5 million needed to literally save people’s lives.”

Cleveland Commons Supportive Housing Project

Commissioners also allocated $2 million to support the Cleveland Commons permanent supportive housing project in Bend.

The project, which is a partnership with Central Oregon FUSE, Housing Works, NeighborImpact and Epic Property Management, will provide 36 units of permanent supportive housing for residents who are exiting chronic homelessness. The project will integrate on-site healthcare, behavioral health supports and trauma-informed resident services.

“The recent approval from the Board of County Commissioners to support the construction of Cleveland Commons shows a true investment from the County to address chronic homelessness,” said Colleen Thomas, Homeless Leadership Coalition chair. “When addressing homelessness, it is vital to look at our continuum of services and options for different types of interventions and housing opportunities. Right now in Central Oregon, we have very limited options for permanent supportive housing and the proposed project at Cleveland Commons will serve those meeting the chronic homeless definition.”

Giving Plate Expansion Project

Commissioners allocated $500,000 to support remodeling costs for the Giving Plate’s new facility and to help meet the increased local demand for food assistance.

“This funding from the Board of County Commissioners is an incredible blessing for The Giving Plate in our mission to feed anybody in need with compassion and hospitality,” said Executive Director Ranae Staley. “We recently secured an 11,000-square-foot building that will allow us to bring all of our programs and food under one convenient roof and create a beautiful boutique shopping space for our community to access food-relief services from. These funds will help support the costs of remodeling the building and are a powerful start to our capital campaign. We are deeply touched by the Board’s investment.”

Other ARPA Investments

Commissioners also allocated $20,000 for THE SHIELD, a non-profit that provides mental health services for veterans and $10,935 for administrative costs associated with a pandemic-related business assistance grant fund distribution.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds. The County received the first half of the funds in May and expects to receive the remainder of the funds next year.

Commissioners had previously allocated $5,005,184 in ARPA investments. To learn more about the County’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.