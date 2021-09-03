Cascades East Transit returning to normal weekday schedules

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit will return to normal weekday schedules for Bend fixed routes starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. MTM Transit, CET’s new Bend transit services contractor, successfully recruited, hired, and trained enough drivers to transition back to regular, more frequent service.

“We are excited to announce a return to our normal weekday schedules in Bend starting September 7th,” noted CET’s Transportation Director Andrea Breault. “Transitioning to more frequent fixed-route services in Bend allows more people to utilize public transportation to access jobs, education, health care, shopping, and other important destinations.”

Hawthorne Station, CET’s main transit hub in Bend, will reopen to the public on Wednesday, September 15, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The station’s renovations will be displayed during a City of Bend-sponsored Welcoming Week event that will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3-6 pm. The main purpose of the event is to showcase Hawthorne Station as a welcoming environment for community members.

CET staff will offer trip planning services via social-distanced tabling activities outside of the station and provide opportunities for attendees to make recommendations for future transit services, facility needs, and customer service initiatives. Prizes and refreshments will be provided to attendees and face coverings are required.

For more information about CET’s transit schedules and Welcoming Week event, visit www.CascadesEastTransit.com