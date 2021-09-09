City of Bend receives grant for repairs at historic Charles Boyd Homestead

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has received a grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office to fund the following local preservation project.

Bend, Deschutes County

40210-120 River Mall Avenue, Charles Boyd Homestead

$3,000 grant funds

Roof, siding, and flooring repair.

This notice serves to make the public aware of the projects and solicit comments pursuant to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. The comment period is open for 30 days from the date of this announcement. To provide comments or learn more information about this project visit the federal grant public comment section of the Oregon State Parks website or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorizes a program of federal matching grants, known as the Historic Preservation Fund, to assist the various states in carrying out historic preservation activities. The Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, and in Oregon, is administered through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. For information about the grants contact Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or by e-mail: Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov.