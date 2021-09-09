High Desert Food & Farm Alliance Harvest Box fundraiser helps fund food access for all

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is transforming their ready-to-make Fresh Harvest Kits into delicious take home meals with specially procured local ingredients from Central Oregon farmers, ranchers and food businesses.

You can choose from two options: a ready-to-make meal kit for either two or four people, or a two- person VIP fully prepared meal by chefs Thor Erikson and Julian Darwin of the Cascade Culinary Institute (CCI) -- both are available now for pre-order.

Each meal kit is specially designed by HDFFA and includes all the ingredients needed for a three course meal: a recipe, spice pack, dessert, Spotify playlist and your choice of beverage. Choose between lamb shoulder steak, pork chops, or a vegetarian fall roasted squash bolognese. Kits are available with vegetarian, dairy and gluten-free options. The scrumptious VIP meal is designed and made by two Cascade Culinary Institute chefs and will be ready to eat as soon as you pick it up!

To participate, purchase your meal kit online at HDFFA’s Store by September 24th. On October 8th, folks can pick up their order at the Cascades Culinary Institute, where HDFFA will deliver everything to your car! Or, pay an extra $10 for delivery to your home. Event details are on HDFFA’s homepage or at hdffa.org/harvestbox21.

“In 2021, HDFFA provided over 2,528 meals through our Fresh Harvest Kits. This fundraiser takes that meal kit model and allows us to showcase many of the amazing Partners we work with while also raising awareness and funding for our programs. We hope this event further connects our community to local food in a safe and interactive way.” -Katrina Van Dis, Executive Director

HDFFA believes everyone deserves good food. As part of their mission, they improve access to local food from regional farmers for limited-income residents through various programs. Proceeds from this event will support their Food Access and Agricultural Support programs, including Fresh Harvest Kits: a ready-to-make meal kit that pairs fresh vegetables with pantry staples along with a recipe to create a nutritious and delicious meal on a budget. HDFFA collaborates with local farms and hunger relief agencies to offer these kits at regional food pantries.

HDFFA’s Harvest Box features: Big Summit Beef, Blissful Spoon, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, DD Ranch, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms, El Sancho, Fibonacci Farm, Fields Farm, Four Acre Farm, Jackson's Corner, Mahonia Gardens, Savory Spice, Super Belly Ferments, Windy Acres Dairy & more!

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity. For more info visit hdffa.org.