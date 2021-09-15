American Rescue Plan makes health coverage accessible; state says more Oregonians are eligible

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – In Oregon, 22,743 people enrolled in health coverage during the COVID-19 special enrollment period from April 1 to Aug. 15.

84 percent more Oregonians enrolled in health coverage during the 2021 COVID-19 special enrollment period than enrolled during the same timeframe in 2020 when there was not a special enrollment period for COVID-19.

Of the Oregonians already enrolled, 72,355 saw an average reduction of 46 percent in monthly premium after financial help due to the American Rescue Plan expansion of financial help.

Existing enrollees in Oregon are now saving approximately $6.1 million more per month in monthly premiums.

More people are still eligible for savings through the Marketplace. Subsidies on COBRA health coverage that reduce enrollee premiums to $0 are ending Sept. 30. People who are currently enrolled in COBRA health coverage can move to the Marketplace when these subsidies end to avoid paying full cost for health coverage.

Expanded financial help is available to all enrollees through the 2022 plan year. No one who enrolls through the Marketplace will pay more than 8.5 percent of their income towards their monthly health coverage premium. The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers a quick snapshot of the plans and savings to eligible Oregonians. The tool, available at OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop, and has been updated to correctly calculate additional savings now available to people shopping through the Marketplace.

If you missed the COVID-19 special enrollment period and are not currently enrolled in COBRA, you may qualify for another special enrollment period. Start at OregonHealthCare.gov to get to the right application or to find an insurance agent or community partner organization to help complete the application and enroll. Insurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge. This help is available virtually, on the phone, and in person following safety protocols.

###

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.