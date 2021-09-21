Concealed handgun license fees to increase under new state law

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office advised the community Tuesday of an upcoming state increase in fees for concealed handgun licenses and renewals.

Senate Bill 554, which mandates the safe storage of guns and also bans firearms from the state Capitol, also requires sheriff’s offices throughout the state to increase the fees for new concealed handgun licenses, CHL renewals and transfers.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 25, the cost for a new concealed handgun license will be $115, an increase of $50. The cost for renewal of a CHL will be $75, a $25 increase. The cost for a transfer and renewal will be $75, up $10. The cost for an address change or transfer will be $15, the same as at present.

If you have already scheduled an appointment and your appointment date is after Sept. 25, the sheriff's office said, you will not be charged the increased fee.