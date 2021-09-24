Oregon offers new grant opportunity to assist child care providers

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Child care providers in Oregon are invited to apply for child care stabilization grants through the Early Learning Division.

Oregon received approximately $224 million in grant funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to be paid directly to eligible providers struggling during COVID-19.

“Child care providers have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, continuing to care for children while navigating uncertainty about the virus and facing challenges in hiring and retaining staff,” said Oregon Early Learning System Director Alyssa Chatterjee. “We hope these funds will provide some much-needed relief to offset increased expenses, but we know this doesn’t go far enough. Congress must continue to provide the resources needed to sustain our child care system so providers can continue offering quality care to Oregon families.”

Funding will be available to a broad range of providers, including licensed family child care, center-based care, and license-exempt providers receiving child care subsidies. To be eligible for these funds, providers must be currently open and operating. The funding cannot be used to start a new program. To be considered for the grant, providers must complete an application on ELD’s website by Dec. 31, 2021. Award amounts will vary based on provider type and other criteria.

Child care providers may use the grants to cover a range of expenses such as personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, COVID-related supplies, training and professional development related to health and safety practices, mental health supports, and reimbursement of costs associated with the current public health emergency.

Frequently Asked Questions are posted to ELD’s website. Providers can also contact ELD at ECCgrants@state.or.us or 971-707-2029 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) with questions.