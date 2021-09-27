Northwest Quality Roofing gives back with annual ‘Raise the Roof’ contest

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Northwest Quality Roofing of Bend has been giving back to the Central Oregon community since 2016. Through their online application process, worthy recipients explain why they are in need of a new roof and are required to provide several images to support their need.

There is no additional obligation.

The contest runs every year, during the months of May and early June, and the winner is selected and notified in mid-June. Winners are chosen by the staff of Northwest Quality Roofing based on severity of their current roof, need and circumstances. The new roof, valued at approx. $8,000 - $10,000 is installed, completely free to the winner, within a few months after the contest ends.

The motivation for Northwest Quality Roofing is to express their gratitude to the Central Oregon community that they have so proudly served for the past 12 years. By supporting a family in need, NWQR hopes to help their neighbors with this gift and bring comfort one roof at a time.

Potential entrants should check the NWQR website in April to take advantage of the opportunity to enter their home into the contest. Site viewers may also see the current and past years winners online at: https://nwqualityroofing.com/raise-the-roof-winner/

Northwest Quality Roofing is a locally-owned roofing contractor serving all of Central Oregon and the Portland metro regions. They specialize in residential roofing of all types as well as metal siding; and the installation of gutters & heat tape to protect roofs from damaging winter ice dams. They also specialize in commercial roofing projects and many examples of their work and services can be found at: https://nwqualityroofing.com/services/