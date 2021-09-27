Oregon nonprofit seeks to hire staff for in-home support for people with disabilities

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Advocates for Life Skills & Opportunity (ALSO), a nonprofit organization committed to supporting people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is seeking multiple Direct Support Pros who will support those with disabilities and assist them toward the goal of independence and person-centered lifestyle choices.

These positions with ALSO, which is consistently ranked by current employees as a top place to work, require no previous healthcare experience, and the organization will provide all necessary training.

“Our mission is to advocate for people experiencing disabilities and promote their full inclusion in the life of their community,” says Brett Turner, ALSO Chief Executive Officer. “While COVID-19 restrictions and economic issues are hurting some employers’ ability to hire, ALSO is assertively launching our ‘Heart Work Is My Work’ campaign to recruit candidates deeply committed to an occupation centered around love and care.”

The Direct Support Pro position assists people with a host of in-home care needs, provides accompaniment on social outings and appointments, helps with medications, and performs other critical support tasks. The position is eligible for signing and retention bonuses and potentially eligible for the Public Student Loan Forgiveness Program. ALSO provides a robust benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, LTD vouchers, life insurance, sick time, PTO, and 401(k) plan with up to 4% match (for full time employees).

Interested applicants can apply directly at ALSO’s website: heartworkoregon.com

“I don’t think there is a more rewarding job with a more people-focused organization in the whole state than a Direct Support Pro at ALSO,” says Ben McClure, Systems Engineering Manager at OCHIN and President of the ALSO Board of Directors. “It’s a demanding position, but one that comes with tremendous personal and professional rewards. In short, it is truly for people who want to put in the Heart Work.”

About ALSO

ALSO is a nonprofit organization committed to providing the best residential, employment services, and supported living to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ALSO promotes full community inclusion, creative, independence, and employment opportunities. Our main goal is to ensure our clients live the life of their choosing. ALSO serves people throughout Oregon from its Metro Portland, Bend, and Klamath Falls locations. For more information, go to alsoweb.org.