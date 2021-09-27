Visit Central Oregon opens new visitor information desk at Redmond Airport

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Visit Central Oregon, the leading authority on all things travel-related in and around Central Oregon, said Monday it is making access to regional information easier than ever with the opening of their new visitor information desk at the Redmond Airport.

Located near the baggage claim, the desk provides inbound travelers with a warm welcome along with a wealth of information about all that Central Oregon has to offer.

“With anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 passenger arrivals each month, the Redmond Airport is a critical regional gateway and we now have the opportunity to engage with visitors, answer questions, and provide additional inspiration before they disperse throughout Central Oregon,” said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon.

“For travelers who don’t have plans to visit our flagship welcome center in Sunriver, and even for those who do, the Redmond Airport satellite desk is a great resource for events, seasonal offerings, and other activities to help them make the most of their time here.”

As Central Oregon’s only commercial airport, RDM is a mandatory stop for any visitor arriving by plane. The visitor desk is staffed on a part-time basis but will be stocked with brochures, collateral materials, and other resources available 24/7. A large "Greetings From Central Oregon" mural serves as the backdrop to the visitor information desk. The mural was conceived and painted by local artists Katie Daisy and Karen Eland, and depicts the region’s flora, fauna and majestic scenery.

“It’s a chance to steer visitors in directions and toward activities they might not be aware of otherwise, such as some of our outlying partners and communities, or the regional mural trail which is featured prominently at the desk,” said Theisen. “It’s a new way for travelers to interact with Visit Central Oregon, a perfect complement to our other visitor services and platforms, and it gives us an important touchpoint with them at the beginning of their Central Oregon journey.”

ABOUT CENTRAL OREGON:

Located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range, where vast forests give way to the arid high desert, Central Oregon is characterized by year-round adventure, authenticity, inspiration, and environment. From the towering peaks of the Cascades to the pristine waters of the Wild & Scenic Deschutes River, and from the more urban experiences of Bend and Redmond, to the rural charms of Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Maupin, Central Oregon offers a perfect mix of recreation and sophistication. Barely three hours from Portland, and with daily direct flights from eight major markets, getting to Central Oregon is a breeze. For more information visit www.visitcentraloregon.com or call 800-800-8334.