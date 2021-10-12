Family Access Network receives $15,000 grant from Clabough Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $15,000 grant from the Clabough Foundation to support access to basic-needs services for low-income children and their family members across Central Oregon.

With the economic toll of COVID-19 continuing to disproportionately impact those already vulnerable, these funds are crucial for allowing FAN advocates to continue providing crucial resources—like food, clothing, school supplies, and shelter—to families in need in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties during the 2021-22 school year.

“We are grateful that the Clabough Foundation is partnering with FAN once again through what will undoubtedly be a challenging year. Building a resilient community begins with helping those in need recover from setbacks that so many experienced in the height of the COVID-19 crisis. This grant will be vital to sustaining those efforts,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

The Clabough Foundation’s mission is to preserve and enhance the environmental and cultural resources of the High Country of North Carolina and the Deschutes River Watershed of Central Oregon. The foundation has a long history of supporting education and continues to partner with local organizations to enhance communities.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.