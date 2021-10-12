ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of Oct. 11-15

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction report for the week of Oct. 11-15.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)The contractor will be performing paving operations during daytime hours on the new northbound alignment. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place - Romaine Village Way. Construct new ADA ramps along the parkway, repave all travel lanes and exit/entrance ramps (MP134.84-MP141.12).

Contractor will be performing intermittent single lane closures throughout the project NB or SB to facilitate installation of the ADA ramps.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93). Paving and striping work is scheduled between MP 35-47. . Paving and striping work is scheduled between MP 35-47. Work will be controlled with flagging and a pilot car. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06)

Demolition, excavation, and pour back of corners in downtown area of Lakeview. Spot paving to be done throughout town.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. No delays to traffic expected.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) Traffic change, new staging configuration. Use caution. North leg of Homedale is closed. Use signed detour route. Survey, pipe work and excavation work is scheduled for the day shift. Expect minor delays.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16).The contractor will be performing asphalt paving work Monday - Thursday nights from 7pm to 7am. The paving work zone will occur between MP 111.16 - MP 104.75. Traffic should anticipate up 20 minute delays utilizing a single travel lane controlled by flaggers and pilot cars. During the daytime, the Contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. New curb and drainage pipes will also be installed along the shoulder of the highway. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane which will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car with a half mile work zone occurring anywhere between MP 103.02 - MP 105.20. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes during daytime hours.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

No work is scheduled on this project this week, and no traffic control is planned.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.) Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full closure of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays – 6 a.m. on Mondays. Use an alternate route. The established, signed detour route is via I84, US97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9th, 2021 and May 23rd, 2022, except for the weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Years. Additionally, crews will be working overnight (Mon - Wed nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

No work planned this week.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal. Contractor will be performing paving operations during the week.