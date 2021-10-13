United Way of Central Oregon elects two new board members

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- United Way of Central Oregon recently elected two members to its Board of Directors. Eli Ashley is returning to serve a third term after a hiatus required by the nonprofit’s bylaws, which allow only two consecutive terms. Anthony Georger is new to United Way’s Board.

Eli Ashley, Community Volunteer, was born in Olympia, raised in Seattle, New York, and Washington D.C. He graduated University of Washington, B.A. Business Administration and M.B.A Marketing and Urban Development. He has spent his 30+ year career managing or employed in nonprofit service, as well as nearly 20 years of service in municipal government in Tacoma, WA. In addition, Eli has served as a nonprofit consultant, as well as on Boards of Directors and/or as Board Chair for organizations in Seattle and Tacoma, as well as Director and Chair of the Board of City Club of Central Oregon. He served as a member of the Board of United Way of Central Oregon from 2013 through 2019, filling the role of Campaign Chair for the 2015/2016 campaign and Board President in 2017. As a longstanding member of our community, married for 39 years, and an animal lover, Eli enjoys helping nonprofits succeed in achieving their missions and improving the quality of life for all members of our community.

Anthony Georger, Chief Financial Officer for EO Media Group and owner of the Bend Bulletin, grew up in Southern Idaho, as did his wife. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in Finance in 2004. After working in the Puget Sound region for many years, he completed an M.B.A. at Western Washington University in 2010, then worked in Windsor Locks. He and his family were excited to return to the west coast and move to Central Oregon in 2020 to enjoy all the outdoor activities our region has to offer. Anthony is pleased to have the opportunity to give back and serve our community as a volunteer with United Way of Central Oregon.

United Way of Central Oregon is working to ensure all community members are cared for by directing efforts and resources to where they will have the greatest impact, especially for individuals identified as being part of our community’s most vulnerable and marginalized groups. As an intermediary funder, UWCO supports local, direct-service nonprofits that focus on a wide range of human health and welfare issues – from basic needs to empowerment – through grantmaking that provides direct financial aid to these programs and services. Last year, the organization’s grantmaking was focused on community needs formed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, United Way has returned to its customary annual grantmaking cycle and focused on supporting local and regional agencies as they help our community members adapt and recover from the pandemic. This funding is helping these nonprofits as they stabilize the delivery of services that build resilience in individuals, families, and our Central Orgon community – achieving positive outcomes in the face of adversity. Since the pandemic began, UWCO has awarded over $1.5 million to local and regional nonprofits. Learn more and donate at: unitedwaycentraloregon.org or call 541-389-6507.

