Deschutes County road report: Week of October 24-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road report for the week of October 24-30.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway reconstruction work will be occurring on NE Negus Way, NE 17th Street and NE Maple Avenue. Work will include roadbed cement-amendment between NE Upas Avenue and NE Maple Avenue. NE Negus Way is closed between NE Upas Avenue and NE Maple Avenue through Nov. 4. A designated detour route is in place via NE Maple Avenue, NW 6th Street and NE Canal Boulevard. Access for residents along NE Negus Way within the closure limits will be maintained during construction. The Negus Transfer Station will also remain accessible during construction, however, road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US 20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road is open to traffic. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US-20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.