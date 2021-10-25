2022 health coverage open enrollment starts soon; 1,000s of Oregonians can save plenty

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Open enrollment – the time to sign up for health insurance for 2022 – has been extended this year. It runs from Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022.

More than 75 percent of Oregonians who enrolled through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace for 2021 qualified for financial help, which lowered their monthly premium to as low as $1 per month. The Marketplace estimates that thousands of Oregonians throughout the state could see significant savings by enrolling in health coverage through the Marketplace for 2022.

Trained health coverage experts are available to help with applying for financial assistance and choosing health plans. This help comes from licensed insurance agents and community groups, and is completely free to you.

You can prepare for open enrollment by going to OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop to browse plans and find out how much savings for which you are eligible. This year, the tool has significant enhancements to help consumers wade through plan options, including:

A new provider and facility search option that allows users to see which plans cover their preferred providers or hospitals.

A new prescription drug formulary search that helps users see which plans will cover their prescription drugs and the estimated out-of-pocket costs for covered prescriptions.

A full tool translation into Spanish, which will be available at CuidadoDeSalud.Oregon.gov by Nov. 1.

If you do not get health insurance through your job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare, you may qualify for help paying for 2022 coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov. Even if you are temporarily uninsured or enrolled in COBRA coverage, you can sign up for a new plan by the Jan. 15 deadline to get health insurance for 2022. In order for coverage to begin Jan. 1, you must enroll by Dec. 15, 2021.

To start, go to OregonHealthCare.gov before Jan. 15 and answer a few questions to preview plans and savings available to you. You can find help by clicking “Get Help” on the site to find a health insurance expert who can help you complete the application and enroll. Insurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to you. This help is available virtually and over the phone, and in person following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.