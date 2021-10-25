The Center Foundation names Sandy Visnack new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation has announced that Sandy Visnack has been selected as the organization’s new executive director.

Visnack brings over two decades of nonprofit management and fundraising experience, working in leadership roles as Executive Director, Development Director and Communications Director for nonprofit organizations serving youth and families in Oregon and Colorado. With her deep commitment to Central Oregon youth and demonstrated leadership, Visnack will help The Center Foundation move forward in its mission to keep kids healthy and safe in Central Oregon.

“The work of The Center Foundation is so important to our community and it is an honor to join this organization,” said Visnack. “I look forward to building upon the strong foundation that has been developed and hope to leverage new opportunities in the upcoming months.”

Visnack holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Vermont and a Master’s degree in Nonprofit Management from Regis University in Colorado. Previous positions held include Director of Communication at NeighborImpact and Executive Director at Bend Endurance Academy. When not cheering on her daughter at mountain biking and cyclocross races, Sandy enjoys mountain biking, skiing and volunteering.

Visnack will succeed Sonja Donohue, who has retired after serving as Executive Director since 2015.

“We are grateful for Sonja’s leadership, stewardship of its programs, and development of a robust and diverse donor base over the past six years,” said Patsy Melville, The Center Foundation Board President. “Her legacy ensures that our local youth athletes will benefit from The Center Foundation’s programs for many years to come.”

To learn more about The Center Foundation, visit CenterFoundation.org.

About The Center Foundation

The Center Foundation is celebrating 20 years of providing certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools. Its high school sports medicine program serves more than 5,000 students at over 1,400 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families. Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for healthcare professionals. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy, and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.centerfoundation.org.