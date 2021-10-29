Oregon agency asks you to share your experiences with prescription drug prices

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services is asking for the public’s help before its third annual public hearing on prescription drug prices.

The department set up a brief survey – http://dcbspage.org/RxStories – for consumers to ask questions and share their stories about rising prescription drug prices. Drug prices play a major role in health care decisions of Oregonians and the cost of prescription drugs have steadily increased in the past 10 years. The department wants to know what questions you have about the increase in prescription drugs and how has it affected you and your family.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directed the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.

The goal of the program, which is part of the Division of Financial Regulation, is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.

For more about the program, go to dfr.oregon.gov/drugtransparency. Information about how to participate in the virtual hearing will be available on this site, as well.

