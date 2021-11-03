NeighborImpact seeks Bend applicants for mortgage assistance
|BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Mortgage Assistance program is making mortgage payments for Bend residents.
Applicants do not need to be behind on their mortgage payments to qualify, as the program may pay up to three months moving forward (or $2,500 — whichever is less).
To be eligible for the program, individuals must:
--Be a homeowner
--Live within Bend City limits
--Have an annual income at or below 80 percent area median income (see below)
|Payments will be made directly to the mortgage lender. To apply for assistance or for more information, visit neighborimpact.org/bendmortgage (preferred) or pick up a paper application at NeighborImpact’s Bend office on Empire Avenue.
|About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.
