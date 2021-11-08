Fred Meyer virtual hiring event to focus on veterans, active military and their families

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In celebration and recognition of our veterans and active military and their family members, Fred Meyer, a division of the Kroger Family of Stores, is hosting a hiring event for veterans, active military and their family members on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for full- and part-time positions across the company.

Available positions include all-purpose clerks, manufacturing, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and more.

Since 2009, Kroger has hired nearly 50,000 veterans and has been a supporter of the active military and their families through their ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) and raising more than $33 million since 2010 through both corporate funds and customer donations. Beginning in early 2022, the first of four mobile kitchens funded by Kroger will be deployed to USO locations to help feed military families and to areas recovering from natural disasters.

As an industry leader, Fred Meyer offer resources, benefits and training, to help associates thrive including:

Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing and distribution.

Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Endless opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Receive one-time, $100 payment once fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help continue encouraging vaccination, all associates are eligible, including newly hired associates.

Welcoming and inclusive work environment with Associate Resource Groups As America’s grocer, we strive to reflect the communities we serve, foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true self and mobilize our passion, scale and resources for good. Through our Framework for Action, this year alone, we’ve established three associate groups to help inform our approach toward a more inclusive culture internally and externally, added 107 new diverse suppliers (+91% vs. 2019) to our business and spent a total of $4.1 billion with our diverse suppliers (+21% vs. 2019) and published allyship guides and a Small Business Resource Guide to share our learnings with associates and external stakeholders, including customers and vendors.

Next Day Pay & Flexible Scheduling: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining Fred Meyer teams should apply at https://thekrogerco.com/careers/

About Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi-department stores in four western states. More than 39,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers fill their food, apparel and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Stores range in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and carry more than 250,000 products under one roof. Additionally, Fred Meyer contributes $5 million to communities across the Northwest each year through grants from the Fred Meyer Foundation as well as product donations, cash donations and sponsorships. Fred Meyer also donates 6 million pounds of food to local food banks each year via the Food Rescue Program. Fred Meyer Stores is a division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). For more information, please visit our Web site at www.fredmeyer.com.