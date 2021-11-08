Lava Lands Visitor Center parking lots to close temporarily to finish paving work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes National Forest recreation staff are closing the gate to the Lava Lands Visitor Center parking lots Monday afternoon as construction crews continue paving work initiated earlier this fall.

Project managers tentatively plan to reopen the lower parking lot Saturday morning, following the conclusion of paving activities.

Access to Forest Service Road 9702, which leads to the Benham Falls East Trailhead, remains open, but visitors should use caution and watch for construction traffic on the roadside. Lava Lands Visitor Center is closed for the season.