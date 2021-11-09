Desert Sky Montessori thanks Urban Forest Tree Service for donated outdoor movement course

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Desert Sky Montessori has received a generous addition to the schoolyard from Urban Forest Tree Service, a group of certified arborists serving Central Oregon who provide high-quality tree removal and pruning services.

"We want to publicly thank this crew for the donation of their time and materials that were used to build an outdoor movement course," the school said in Tuesday's announcement. "This is now our main and beloved feature in our schoolyard!"

UFTS utilized many of their own logs to build a 40 x 40-foot elevated log course surrounded by giant tree rounds and a log teeter-totter. They also incorporated a log from a dead tree they felled in our schoolyard.

The workmanship incorporated into the course was outstanding and included notched/dowel logs for log stability, grooved surfaces for an anti-slip surface, and complete with tic-tac-toe and other fun designs on top of the rounds.

Our kindergarten - sixth-grade children utilize this structure not only as a tool for a variety of physical education games that incorporate jumping and balance, but a place to each lunch, be creative, and have lots of fun! UFTS also coordinated the donation of wood chips from High Desert Mulching.

Urban Forest Tree Service would like to give even more! They would like to do this same project for another school in town , the school said.

The pandemic has highlighted the important need for outside learning spaces. We now have beautiful natural play structures that give the children an appreciation of nature. Taking the classroom outside is a way of bringing learning to life.

About Desert Sky Montessori

Desert Sky Montessori School is a 501c3 public charter school in Bend, serving over 150 elementary school-aged children in Central Oregon. Desert Sky is the only tuition-free Montessori Elementary School in Central Oregon. Desert Sky’s mission is to provide all children as environment for joyful exploration that fosters self-discovery and a life-long love of learning.