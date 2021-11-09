St. Charles Hospice Auction to raise funds for end-of-life care

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Foundation will host a hybrid version of its 30th annual Hospice Christmas Auction from Nov. 22 to Dec. 11. Beautiful handmade quilts and elaborately decorated trees, along with other auction items, will be on display in locations around Prineville and available for online bidding.

This year, the foundation partnered with local businesses in Prineville to publicly display the trees and quilts. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, the trees will be on display at various Prineville businesses, while the quilts will be on display in the community room of the historic Bowman Museum.

The online auction opens for bidding Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and ends at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11. Funds raised will provide crucial support services for St. Charles Hospice patients and their families.

Online registration is encouraged prior to the event.

For more information on the Hospice Christmas Auction, go to HospiceAuction.org or check out the Facebook page @SCFHospiceAucton.

About St. Charles Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of St. Charles Health System, the Foundation works to support and improve health care in Central and Eastern Oregon. Private donations raised by the Foundation allow St. Charles to build new medical facilities, purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment, keep pace with the latest technological advances and deliver exceptional patient care in a healing environment. The Foundation does more than just raise money for bricks and mortar. The organization also raises money to support many programs that benefit low-income and uninsured patients.