Apprenticeships offer opportunities for veterans, Oregon labor commissioner says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries has made veterans support and outreach a major focus of the agency’s work to support apprenticeship in Oregon.

“Apprenticeship is a path to a career that comes with family wages and benefits,” says Val Hoyle, Oregon Labor Commissioner. “It’s the other four-year degree – but without student loan debt and with a guaranteed job at the end.”

Under Commissioner Hoyle, BOLI has a dedicated Apprenticeship Veterans Outreach Coordinator, Army Veteran Aaron Unpingco, whose entire job is focused on engaging and supporting Veterans in apprenticeship. The Bureau’s Apprenticeship and Training Division is led by Administrator Lisa Ransom, a Marine Corps veteran who oversaw the nationally renowned Helmet to Hardhats program across 13 states before coming to Oregon in 2020.

Veterans who are interested in apprenticeships can find information, guidance, and support on our website www.oregon.gov/boli. The agency has recently added informational videos to its website https://www.oregon.gov/boli/apprenticeship/Pages/vets-services.aspx and YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWZegFfeHYU .

“Veterans have the skill sets to succeed in apprenticeship. They know how to get up early, get to work on time, put in a hard day’s work, and look out for their own safety and that of others,” added Hoyle. “Apprenticeship is a first rate option for those who have dedicated themselves to serving our country.”