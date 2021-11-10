Bend Police Dept. offers thanks to all veterans

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department has offered this message of thanks and support to veterans as Veterans Day approaches.

”We at the Bend Police Department are humbled by the bravery, sacrifice and courage of the military veterans in our community and in our country. Every year when we celebrate Veterans Day on November 11th, we are reminded to thank our family, friends, and community members.

We are especially grateful for our very own officers and staff, who have served or are serving in all branches of the military and reserves. On this Veterans Day, we give special thanks to the 37 men and women of the City of Bend Police Department who are military veterans.

United States Air Force – 4 employees

Unites States Army – 8 employees

Army National Guard – 6 employees

Unites States Marine Corps – 16 employees

Unites States Navy – 3 employees

We encourage everyone to think of our veterans and thank them when you see them. We support and honor our veterans, not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.”