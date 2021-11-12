Oregon DHS: Families with Pandemic-EBT issues need to contact agency by Nov. 30

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services is encouraging families who are experiencing issues with their children’s Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) benefits to contact ODHS for support no later than Nov. 30.

Families who need support with their children’s P-EBT card should contact ODHS by email at EBTschoolmeals@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Some issues families should contact ODHS for support include:

Did not receive a P-EBT card when you were expecting one

Did not receive the amount of P-EBT food benefits you were expecting

Lost or need to replace a P-EBT card

P-EBT provides food benefits to families whose children did not have access to the free or reduced-priced meals usually provided at school or childcare centers.

Approximately 429,000 Oregon students and children were issued around $563 million in food benefits for the 2020-2021 school year and summer 2021.

Oregon was approved to provide retroactive food benefits to eligible students for the 2020-21 school year and the summer of 2021. Benefits were issued to students and children through October.

P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase food anywhere that EBT is accepted.

These food benefits will expire one year after they are issued to EBT cards. This means that food benefits issued on Oct. 1, 2021 can be used until they expire on Oct. 1, 2022.

P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered, and families are encouraged to continue participating in grab-n-go-meals or emergency food programs at their local schools and community locations.

P-EBT is separate from SNAP benefits including emergency allotments that are also being issued due to the impact of COVID-19. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.

For additional information about P-EBT visit pebt.oregon.gov

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898211 (TXT211), www.211info.org

Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 Help Center

About SNAP

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.