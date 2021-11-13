Sunriver Stars to host audition for first show of 10th anniversary season

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly two years of video and hybrid performances, Sunriver Stars Community Theater is ready to get back to a more familiar scene: the stage! A single audition for Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple, Female Version” is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Sunriver Chamber of Commerce.

SSCT is also looking to expand its board, and is accepting year-end donations to assist in covering expenses for its celebratory season – 10 years of community theater magic!

“With an exciting year ahead, there is much to plan for,” said Artistic Director Victoria Kristy. “Although we do not have our own theater or paid employees, we do have to rent venues, buy scripts and costumes, build sets and pay royalties. Ticket sales only cover a small portion of those expenses. Charitable contributions from our wonderful community help us to continue offering a quality theater experience to the local community.”

Kristy founded Sunriver Stars after more than 40 years directing children’s theater in Arizona, California and Washington. After retiring to Sunriver, she knew she needed a creative outlet and since Sunriver didn’t have a community theater, it was the perfect fit! Since 2012, SSCT has produced 30 shows, including several children’s plays, and continues to support local performing arts programming for youth.

The 2022 season will begin in March with Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” directed by local veteran actor, Ron Pugh. In this take the lead characters are female friends who end up living together despite polar opposite personalities. The cast includes four of their girlfriends plus two Spanish brothers. Character descriptions and details can be found at sunriverstars.org. Audition-related questions may be directed to Pugh at ronpugh@live.com.

The Stars’ season will continue with “Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon,” a dinner theater-style show, and conclude in the fall with an all-ages production of “OZ” co-directed by Kristy and SSCT President, Michele Hans. With all the excitement, the SSCT board is hoping to welcome new members in the areas of Costume/Props Manager, Marketing Director and Recording Secretary. If interested, please contact Kristy at sunriverdiva@gmail.com. For further information or to make a donation, subscribe to our mailing list at www.sunriverstars.org or follow SSCT on Facebook.

ABOUT SUNRIVER STARS COMMUNITY THEATER

Sunriver STARS Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver, Oregon and the surrounding communities.