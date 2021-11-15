Bend-La Pine Schools seeks to fill positions at Thursday hiring event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, Bend-La Pine Schools is offering on-the-spot interviews for positions in Nutrition Services, Custodial, Transportation and Maintenance. Available positions can be viewed at bls.fyi/jobs.

“We’re excited to extend an invitation to the community to begin working with Bend-La Pine Schools,” said Steve Herron, Director of Human Resources. “On top of competitive wages and excellent benefits, our available positions offer the chance to make a positive difference in the community.”

Interviews will be conducted at the WorkSource building at 1645 NE Forbes Road, #100 in Bend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Interested individuals can walk-in without an appointment or reserve a spot by emailing OED_HIRECENTRALOR@employ.oregon.gov