MBSEF opens bidding for Snowball online auction and raffle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is excited to announce that online bidding is now open for the 35th Annual Snowball. Online bidding will end Friday at noon. The drawing for the raffle will take place right after the auction is closed.

Come check out our items at MBSEF’s new facility. 2765 NW Lolo Drive, through Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Over 70 great auction items to choose from. The raffle is amazing too. $10 per ticket. The raffle includes:

Honda Snow Blower with Tracks ($3,209), 20 bottles of wine and a 2 Night Stay in Yachats with $160 worth of dining gift certificates.

To start bidding, go here. https://mbsef2021.ggo.bid

All proceeds help support over 600 youth athletes access MBSEF’s positive competitive sports programs.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities though competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.