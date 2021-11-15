Triple your impact: Pacific Power to match Oregon Energy Fund donations 2-for-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

"Tens of thousands of people are still struggling to catch up on their household energy bills in the wake of COVID-19," said Brian Allbritton, executive director of Oregon Energy Fund. "The donations you make today provide crucial help and ensure your neighbors in financial crisis can keep the lights and heat on in their homes. We're proud to partner with Pacific Power and thrilled at this opportunity for your gift to have an even greater impact."

Last year, Pacific Power’s donations helped 861 households in need throughout Oregon including a total of 789 children, 291 seniors and 198 people with disabilities. This year, Pacific Power’s 2-for-1 match will continue up to $144,000.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program, call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.

Donations may be tax-deductible and are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power’s customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.

About Pacific Power

Pacific Power is headquartered in Portland and provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. It is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, providing 2 million customers with value for their energy dollar and safe, reliable electricity. For more information, visit pacificpower.net.

About Oregon Energy Fund

Oregon Energy Fund is Oregon’s leading energy assistance nonprofit. Since 1989, OEF has helped more than 300,000 people pay their monthly energy bills in times of financial crisis. Through the service of energy assistance, OEF's programs provide a basic need that prevents hunger, debt, illness, and homelessness, and gives our neighbors the support to lead healthy and productive lives.