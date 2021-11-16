Rimrock Trails Treatment Services and Summit Bank Celebrate GivingTuesday

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This GivingTuesday, Rimrock Trails and Summit Bank will inspire generosity by raising money to ensure every local, child, teen, adult and family has access to comprehensive evidence-based behavioral health services.

The fundraising event will take place on the Rimrock Trails Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RimrockTrails on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

This year, when individuals donate to Rimrock Trail's GivingTuesday Facebook Fundraiser, Summit Bank will match up to $1,000 of the Giving Tuesday donations, and with each financial contribution, individuals will be entered to win an amazing gift basket provided by the bank.

“In this time of uncertainty, there’s a fundamental truth that gives us hope – that together we can do extraordinary things. We are so very grateful for the unwavering support of our friends at Summit Bank. Their generosity and value to give back to the community in which they serve is an inspiration.” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Three ways you can get involved on November 30th, watch Your Donation Double, share the Rimrock Trail’s Facebook Fundraiser with Family and Friends, and post an Unselfie Telling Friends Why You Support Rimrock Trails. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services - www.rimrocktrails.org

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use problems. The organization creates a foundation for healing, strengthens family connections, and offers hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades, the administration, board of directors, and team of professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of children, teens, adults, and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit established in 1990 and has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

About Summit Bank – https://www.sbko.bank/

Summit Bank began serving the needs of local businesses and clients in 2004 as the first independent community bank to open in the Eugene/Springfield area in over 25 years. The genesis of the Bank, followed after multiple mergers left local business owners and professionals lacking the personalized service and professionalism long associated with locally founded and focused banking institutions. The board of directors is comprised of highly successful community members and it is their commitment together with the drive and passion of the Bank management and staff that has been instrumental in the success that Summit has achieved over our 16-year history.

In 2015, the Bank expanded its market area to Central Oregon with an office at 560 SW Columbia in Bend. In 2019 our board of directors decided to expand Summit’s market area to the Portland metro area market and we opened a full-service banking office at 222 SW Columbia in Portland. The goal for the Portland office has been to replicate the business model that has worked well thus far for Summit in Eugene and Central Oregon, i.e. a locally owned bank that values community involvement, a relationship-based business model, and local decision making.