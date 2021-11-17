Central Oregon Dutch Bros raise more than $20,000 for Honor Flight of Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dutch Bros in Bend, Redmond and Sisters partnered with customers to raise $20,464 for Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Part of the proceeds from every drink sold on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 was donated to the organization in support of their mission.

Honor Flight of Central Oregon is a non-profit 501 (C3) team of volunteers dedicated to escorting Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County Korean War veterans to Washington DC to visit and reflect on the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our customers for their support of Honor Flight of Central OR and their mission,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it’s now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 500 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, Dutch Bros’ exclusive Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.