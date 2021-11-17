Shepherd’s House issues plea for turkeys, hams for Thanksgiving meals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House is in need of proteins like turkeys and hams for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Because of supply chain challenges, the normal intake of these items has greatly diminished. They are asking anyone in the community who has extra of these items to consider supporting their efforts this Thanksgiving.

Other needed items include:

Russet potatoes

Stuffing mix

Corn Bread mix

Milk

Butter

Bottled water

Drive-through, drop-off on Thursday, November 17 through Monday, November 22 from 9 am to 4 pm at Shepherd's House Ministries, 1854 NE Division Street, Bend