Epic Aircraft to hold on-site manufacturing job fair on Saturday, Dec. 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Epic Aircraft announced Friday that it is hosting an onsite manufacturing job fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at its south campus location at 22550 Nelson Road, near the Bend Airport.

“We’re growing to meet the demand for our industry-leading Epic E1000 GX, and we have a number of exciting opportunities available in our manufacturing division,” Epic Manufacturing Manager Don Hawkins said. “Our team members take so much pride in building our planes. This isn’t about punching a time clock, but rather working together to deliver the best airplane in the industry.”

Epic Aircraft received FAA Type Certification for its award winning E1000 model in November 2019. Powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada 1200-horsepower PT6A-67A engine, the all-carbon fiber single-engine turboprop cruises at 333 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, operates up to 34,000 feet, and offers a full fuel payload of 1,100 pounds.

The next-generation E1000 GX, which received final FAA approvals earlier this year, is equipped with the Garmin GFC 700 Automatic Flight Control System and the Hartzell 5-blade composite propeller.

Job seekers can explore a number of entry-level manufacturing positions at the fair, including composite layout, assembly, trim & drill, and paint. Epic Aircraft offers competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits packages, and on-the-job training.

“We have a number of manufacturing positions where we’ll be able to hire on-the-spot at the job fair,” said Epic Recruiting Manager Kelly Strunk. “It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in a manufacturing job, working within a growing industry and company as well as joining a team of passionate aviation enthusiasts.”

For more information, visit epicaircraft.com/careers.

ABOUT EPIC AIRCRAFT:

Epic Aircraft, LLC specializes in the leading designer and manufacturer of high performance, all composite, six-seat single-engine turboprop aircraft. The privately held, design-driven aviation company conducts all of its engineering, manufacturing and administrative operations at its Bend, Oregon, headquarters. Learn more at epicaircraft.com.