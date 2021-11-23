Day of Giving helps animals at HSCO; $7,500 matching gift doubles donations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – For those seeking a meaningful holiday season, the Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Day of Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help animals in need, and donations up to $7,500 will be matched! This match means a gift will be doubled, dollar for dollar, to help twice as many animals!

HSCO has released a video that chronicles the incredible work of our staff and volunteers last September, when we transferred in dogs and cats from hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. Witness how donations are put into action in this video demonstrating how the Humane Society of Central Oregon transformed the lives of 49 animals that were a part of the Hurricane Ida animal rescue efforts: https://youtu.be/Pwp8IPGpnBM

Help Transform a Life with a Donation Today! http://tiny.cc/HSCODonate

More information on your contribution in action here: https://hsco.org/day-of-giving-2021/

For more information, please contact Becky Stock, Development Director, becky@hsco.org or (541) 382 3537.