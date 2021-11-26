Deadline approaching for SBA disaster loans for damage caused by the Bootleg Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTVZ) -- Director Tanya Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West reminded Oregon businesses and residents Friday of the Dec. 27 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the 413,000-acre Bootleg Fire in Klamath County that occurred July 6 - Aug. 15.

According to Garfield, businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters may apply for SBA federal disaster loans to repair or replace disaster damaged property. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lake and Lane counties in Oregon, and Modoc and Siskiyou counties in California.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

In addition, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. The deadline to apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan is July 28, 2022.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low 2.88 percent for businesses, 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.625 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

