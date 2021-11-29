C.O. farmers, ranchers eligible for up to $4,000 in new on-farm grants from HDFFA

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Farmers and ranchers located in Central Oregon are now able to apply for an On-Farm Efficiency Grant, the newest program offered by the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance.

Farmers and ranchers may apply for up to $4,000 in grant funds to put towards infrastructure upgrades, equipment purchases, professional development, and/or technical assistance.

The goal of this new project is to invest in increasing the ability of Central Oregon producers to overcome shocks and strains on their operations by providing direct farm investments, HDFFA said.

“After a really bumpy year for many of our partners still feeling the impact of Covid disruptions compounded by severe drought and irrigation cuts, we are excited to be able to invest in projects that will build resilience for the producers growing our food and nourishing our communities,” says Annie Nichols, agricultural support manager for HDFFA.

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance will redistribute a total of $40,000 in funding from the US Department of Agriculture under the Community Food Project and Beginning Farmer/Rancher Development Program grants. A majority of the funds were allocated to HDFFA as an extension of one of the grants through the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year.

Applicants must be located in Crook, Deschute, or Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. They must be operational during 2021, primarily sell their products within Central Oregon, and be mindful of the environmental impact of their operation. Grants will require a 50% match in funds which can be provided through cash, in-kind donations, and/or labor. Applicants have until Dec. 20, 2021 to apply.

Learn more and apply at hdffa.org/ofeg.