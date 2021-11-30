COCC veterinary tech, allied health programs to offer readiness info sessions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting Zoom-based information sessions this month for its veterinary technician and health programs. The sessions include program overviews, structure, length and cost.

The COCC veterinary technician program is holding a virtual information session at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. This is an opportunity for those interested in the veterinary technician field to learn more about career options, application requirements, selection criteria and the training facility; the program’s next available cohort begins in the fall of 2022. To sign up for the session or to learn more, contact Beth Palmer, program director, at bpalmer@cocc.edu or 541-318-3724.

The college is holding virtual information sessions for its allied health programs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and Thursday, Dec. 16. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at cocc.edu/departments/allied-health. For more information, email wworthington@cocc.edu.