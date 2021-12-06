Pacific Power Blue Sky renewable customers illuminate holiday lighting displays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Local holiday celebrations -- from Prineville’s Christmas in the Pines to Medford’s Winter Lights Festival, to the 100,000 lights adorning downtown Lebanon -- will help illuminate the importance of renewable energy this season, thanks to Pacific Power’s Blue Sky renewable energy program participants.

Pacific Power also supports seasonal community events throughout the areas it serves such as the Small Business Shopping Saturday in Yakima, the Toppenish Holiday Light Parade and the Rogue Winterfest in Grants Pass. Learn more at Making Spirits Bright (pacificpower.net)

Throughout the Northwest, 14 Pacific Power communities will have the power used by their local lighting celebrations matched with renewable energy.

Overall, community lighting programs are being supported with almost 225 megawatt hours of Blue Sky renewable energy. That amount of renewable energy reduces the carbon footprint of these community lighting displays by 313,993 pounds of carbon dioxide (CO2e), which is the environmental equivalent of not driving the average car more than 353,412 miles, which a bit more than a trip to the moon.

“Bringing light to the holidays has been part of Pacific Power’s involvement in the communities we’ve served now for more than a century,” said Cory Scott, vice president of customer and community solutions for Pacific Power. “With the growing commitment to renewable energy throughout the region, we’re proud again this year to ‘green’ these traditional festivals, helping light the season with more hope and less carbon.”

Customers can find out more about Blue Sky renewable energy by calling Pacific Power at 1-800-769-3717 or by visiting www.pacificpower.net/bluesky.

Communities greening their holiday lighting displays this year include:

Albany

Astoria

Cannon Beach

Corvallis

Cottage Grove

Dayton, Wash.

Grants Pass

Josephine County

Lebanon

Medford

Portland

Prineville

Redmond

Seaside

Umatilla

Yakima, Wash.



About Pacific Power

Pacific Power strives to promote innovation and works with customers and communities to increase the visibility of renewable energy generation technologies through education and community outreach. Pacific Power is headquartered in Portland and provides electric service to 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. As part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity producers in the United States, Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power provide 2 million customers in six western states with reliable, efficient energy. The company works to meet growing energy demand while protecting and enhancing the environment.