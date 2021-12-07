OnPoint Credit Union employees give $71,000 to four United Way organizations

Each year, OnPoint’s United Way campaign invites its more than 1,000 employees to make voluntary individual contributions to United Way through fundraisers like virtual bingo, candy grams and a Ducks versus Beavers competition. On top of the $61,141 in employee donations, an additional corporate contribution of $10,000 was made, bringing the total to $71,141. OnPoint’s donation will help fund United Way’s education, health, and financial stability programs that provide kids and families with the basic building blocks for a good quality of life. They include:



United Way of the Columbia-Willamette’s Early Learning Multnomah (ELM) and Early Learning Washington County (ELWC) initiatives, which work to ensure that children ages 0-6 get the support they need to thrive in kindergarten and beyond.



United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties’ Thinker Tinker Trailer, which increases student proficiencies in digital literacy, interpersonal skills and business acumen, offering mobile, hands-on learning to youth from families or districts that lack the resources to offer such opportunities.



United Way of Central Oregon’s KIDS Center, which provides no-cost evaluations, family support and therapy to victims of child abuse.



United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley’s Safe Sleep United, an overnight women’s shelter that provides a safe, warm, secure place for women to sleep, eat and have access to wrap around support that increases their chances of rebuilding their lives.



“Our ability to make a sustainable impact relies upon the generosity of our donors,” said Cindy Adams, United Way of the Columbia-Willamette’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are immensely appreciative of OnPoint’s continued employee support which provides essential funding for the outcome-based programs and collaborative projects that create a lasting change in our community.”



In addition to the $71,141 gift to the four United Ways, OnPoint announced in November 2021 donations of more than $2.2 million to over 277 non-profits in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with more than $500,000 pledged to organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more about OnPoint’s work to address the most critical needs of the communities it serves.



ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving 458,000 members and with assets of $9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.



ABOUT UNITED WAY

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we’re making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That’s why we’re the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we’re helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we’re working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.