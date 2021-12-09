The Pavilion in Bend to celebrate winter’s arrival and holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are getting a bit more festive at The Pavilion with the return of a Winter Solstice Celebration and holiday open skate sessions.

Bend Park and Recreation District’s ice rink will celebrate the shortest day of the year on Friday, December 17 with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. With twinkling lights to welcome winter’s delights, ice skaters will enjoy treats and a special figure skating performance by Bend Ice Figure Skating Club.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for NeighborImpact to receive a special $6 admission price including skate rental. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank needs these nutritious foods: canned meats, canned and boxed meals, peanut butter, canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and fruit juice.

“It’s so nice to bring back the Winter Solstice Celebration after last year’s break,” shared Clare Gordon, supervisor at The Pavilion. “We’re excited to host some wintertime fun and help fill food bank shelves in our community.”

In addition to the Winter Solstice Celebration, holiday skate will be offered from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 with extended open skate sessions. The Pavilion will be open for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Schedules are available online at www.bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion/#schedules_events

For community members who prefer to watch others on the ice, spectating at The Pavilion is available at no charge for hockey games, curling matches and skate sessions.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, is currently open for registration.